A picture taken on October 10, 2011, shows Russian television journalist Dmitry Kiselyov posing for a photo after receiving a medal of Friendship during an awarding ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed today a decree dissolving Russia's biggest news agency, RIA Novosti , ordering the creation in its place of a new media conglomerate Rossiya Segodnya (Russia Today). Putin named today Dmitry Kiselyov as the head of Russia Today. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI/ POOL/ MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / RIA-NOVOSTI / AFP Foto: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV