Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki serves to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their women's singles second round match on the third day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Foto: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS