US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr speaks during his press conference after winning the exhibition fight against Kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa of Japan at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on early January 1, 2019. Floyd Mayweather beat Japanese kickboxing phenomenon Tenshin Nasukawa by a technical knock-out in the first round of a New Year's Eve "exhibition" bout that brought the US boxing superstar out of retirement. Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP Foto: Toshifumi KITAMURA