I’ve seen and felt God in so many ways in this last week. 1st was holding my 3rd child Mia and telling her I love her and then telling her see you later...all in one day. 2nd has been leading such a strong and powerful woman @dr_yimac32...her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be. 3rd Gods love on earth has been shown to us by unbelievers friends and family who have checked on us daily, and hourly. Thank you everyone for your love and prayers -Dmac