US Rep. J.C, Watts, Jr (R-OK) (R) looks on as former Alexandria, Virginia high school foootball coaches Bill Yoast (L) and Herman Boone (C) discuss the Walt Disney Company's latest film "Remember the Titans" 26 September 2000 during a press conference at the US Capitol building in Washington DC. Yoast and Boone are the coaches portrayed in the film. AFP PHOTO/Joyce NALTCHAYAN JOYCE NALTCHAYAN / AFP Foto: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN