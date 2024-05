Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on May 17, 2024 in New York City. Wall Street stocks opened little changed May 17 after pulling back from a record run where the Dow exceeded 40, 000 points for the first time. Around 10 minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average was steady at 39, 872.66. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Foto: Angela Weiss/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix